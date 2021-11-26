One of the best gaming chairs is $200 off in Anda Seat's Black Friday sale

The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 gaming chair was one of our top picks for the best gaming chairs we've tested and scored well for its premium materials, sturdy construction and supportive ergonomic shape. Now, it's available at an even better price of just $349.99 at Anda Seat, down from $549.99.

We're really in the thick of Black Friday deals now, but we haven't seen many that compete with this one when it comes to the more well-known brands. At 37% off, this discount makes for a very enticing PC gaming deal.

Today's best Anda Seat T-Pro 2 Black Friday deals

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 | $549.99 Anda Seat T-Pro 2 | $549.99 $349.99 at Anda Seat Save $200 - This ranked pretty highly in our best gaming chairs list, so we're excited to see it on sale at such a high discount. While the fabric cover is harder to wipe down than the PU leather that many chairs favor, it's a lot less conspicuous and very well-made. Plus, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday lucky wheel spin on Anda Seat makes space for some extra discounts, too. It's also available at Amazon for the same price.

What you might not know is that Anda Seat's roots are in car seat production, and cites this as inspiration for its gaming chairs today - one which we felt you could definitely sense in the dense padding and design of the T-Pro 2.

While Anda Seat certainly gained some... mixed notoriety for its ever-so-slightly garish Marvel Collection, the T-Pro 2 is a much more toned-down, adaptable gaming chair which suits everything from an office environment to a gamer's den.

Plus, opting for fabric instead of PU leather makes for a less sweaty (and thus more comfortable) gaming experience - even if it makes the seat slightly harder to clean. While the seat is typically a little more on the expensive side, retailing at $499.99, Anda Seat's sale price knocks a hefty $200 off, so we have few qualms about recommending this as one of our Black Friday gaming chair deals - unless you're on the shorter side, as we found in our review.

