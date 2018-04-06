Olympus’ newest entry-level 4K mirrorless camera comes to the US and Canada

The Olympus Pen E-PL9 is finally coming stateside, as well as Canada, after releasing everywhere else in the world two months ago.

The compact and lightweight interchangeable lens camera features a 16.1MP Micro Four Thirds sensor with in-body three axis stabilization. Compared to the outgoing E-PL8, this Olympus Pen is the first in the series to shoot 4K movies (30fps) on top of featuring a larger front grip, built-in pop in flash, and a newer TruePic VIII image processor pulled from the OM-D E-M1 Mark II.

The camera otherwise features a 3.0-inch touchscreen LCD and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity to facilitate image sharing. Olympus claims users should be able to take 350 photos on a single rechargeable battery before it runs out.

The Olympus Pen E-PL9 is available now for $599 for the camera body alone and its available in white, black or brown. Users will also be able to purchase the mirrorless camera in a kit that includes a M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R lens, 16GB memory card and camera bag all for $699.