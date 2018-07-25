Official Nintendo Switch GameCube controllers debut in time for Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo and accessory maker Hori have announced three new GameCube controllers designed to work specifically with Nintendo Switch. These controllers come in three styles fashioned after the company’s most popular franchises: Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon.

All of the controllers take the color schemes and logo of the games they represent on translucent, no-slip grip shells. Likewise, each of these controllers feature buttons for the Switch’s menu functions: ‘-’ and ‘+’ buttons as well as screenshot and home buttons.

However, in the center of those buttons rests a turbo button with three settings that will execute functions five, 10 or 20 times per every second you hold a button. Hori has also added a ZL button that the original GameCube controller didn’t have – and the company made all four of these shoulder buttons reassignable.

All three Nintendo Switch GameCube controller designs.

Now, here’s the stinger: these controllers are all wired over a USB connection, which means they can only be used when connected to the Nintendo Switch via its dock.

Hori has priced these controllers at ¥2,980 for an October launch in Japan, which converts to $26/£20/AU$36. Of course, this release timing is just perfect for the upcoming launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in December.

Should these controllers make it over to the west for a wider release, it’s safe to expect to pay around 30 bills in your region for one.

Via NintendoLife