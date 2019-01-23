Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti teased in this allegedly leaked photo

Non-ray tracing versions of Nvidia’s graphics cards have been rumored for so long that they seemed all but confirmed, and now a leaked image may have proven their existence as well.

There’s a new image floating around on Reddit and Taiwanese gaming forums that shows Nvidia introducing a new GTX Turing series of GPUs. The rumored line of graphics cards was allegedly announced as a cheeky “one more thing” item at an Nvidia pre-briefing event for third-party card makers.

From ：Reddit URL : https://t.co/60MuPdsVsGJanuary 23, 2019

From the image, we can see a Founders Edition card etched with the GTX 166x branding, but the picture cuts off before we can see a complete model number. According to the forum post, that card in question is the GTX 1660 Ti and Nvidia may launch it later this February for 2,399 Chinese Yuan (about US$350, £270, AU$495).

That alleged pricing makes seems more than questionable when the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 already costs as much with its $349 (£329, AU$599) starting price.

Low-res images like this are easy enough to composite together and spoof, and forum posters can literally make up whatever they want, so we’re taking this all with a grain of salt. While we’ve spotted an Ashes of the Singularity benchmark suggesting the GTX 1660 will outperform the GTX 1060 by 20%, we’ve also seen plenty of Nvidia GTX 1180 and 1180 GTX Ti scores that never proved to be true.

For now, we’ll remain skeptical about any new Turing developments until Nvidia releases some official news.

