Nothing Phone (1): everything we know so far

"This will be a pivotal moment."

That's how Nothing founder, Carl Pei, billed his firm's first major keynote.

After months of leaks, teasers and speculation – none of which really revealed much – we've now had a more substantial official info drop about the Nothing Phone - or the Nothing Phone (1) as we now know it's called.

Nothing (the company) held an event dubbed 'The Truth', where it finally announced some details of its upcoming handset. But this is no full announcement – it was more of an extended teaser, so there's still a whole lot that we don't know.

You'll find everything that we have heard so far about the Nothing Phone (1) below though, with official details first, then leaks and rumors further down, and once we hear more we'll update this article.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The first phone from Nothing

The first phone from Nothing When it is out? Probably between June and September

Probably between June and September How much will it cost? Unknown

We know the Nothing Phone (1) is landing sometime in 'summer' 2022, which likely means between June and September. However, that's as specific as Nothing has got.

A leak previously pointed to an April launch, but we reckon it’s more likely that was referring to the teaser event we’ve just had. In any case, April is probably not when we’ll see the phone in full, since that’s not summer.

There's no news yet - official or otherwise - on what the Nothing Phone (1) might cost, and since this is the first phone in the range we can’t even really guess.

Official news

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing hasn't revealed much about the Nothing Phone (1) yet, in fact the company hasn't even shown the physical phone, though it has shown the emblem (in the image above) you'll find on the back of the handset.

The company has also revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a transparent-esque design that follows the design language of the Nothing Ear (1) – the brand's earbuds that also have transparent elements.

Beyond that, we know that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a Snapdragon chipset, but we don't yet know which one. We'd imagine though that it would be a fairly high-end phone, so the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (found in the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro) is a possibility.

Nothing has also teased the software that will be used by the phone. This is dubbed nothingOS, but it runs on top of Android, so while it's designed to offer a bespoke experience (with different fonts and sounds, for example, to other Android phones) you'll still have full access to every Android app.

A preview of nothingOS will be available in April on select smartphones, so you can try the software before you buy the hardware.

Leaks and rumors

Prior to the initial Nothing Phone (1) reveal we had heard a few things unofficially, though largely stuff that has now become official.

We heard for example that the phone would have transparent elements, and Qualcomm itself had implied that a Snapdragon chipset would be present – which we now know will be the case. Most aspects of the Nothing Phone (1) though remain completely unknown.