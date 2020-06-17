Nokia 8.3, the first 5G Nokia phone, might be available to buy soon

While the Nokia 8.3 5G was announced in March, a firm release date wasn't provided, and the phone has begun to fade from memory the more time passes. However it seems the Nokia 8.3 5G release date might actually be coming up pretty soon.

This comes from Nokia fan site LoveNokia, which noticed the Nokia 8.3 5G listed on Amazon in Germany, and you can see the store page yourself here, although curiously the actual product listed above all the Nokia 8.3 information is the Nokia 8.1.

So despite the lack of a way to pre-order or buy the Nokia 8.3 5G on the Amazon store page, due to the fact someone went to the trouble of uploading lots of artwork and promotional material, it looks like Nokia is gearing up to release the phone soon.

The fact it was only the German Amazon page that listed the phone could mean the handset will be available in that country first, or perhaps a slip-up meant that was the only region to accidentally publish the information. Either way, we could see a Nokia 8.3 5G release date in the coming weeks.

A new affordable 5G phone

The Nokia 8.3 5G is the first Nokia phone to be 5G-compatible, as the brand usually focuses on affordable phones, and 5G modems still tend to inflate the price of a phone, so most budget devices are still 4G-only.

We're expecting the Nokia 8.3 5G to have a roughly mid-range price, so while it likely won't end up being the most affordable 5G phone in any region it's released in, it's still a more tempting alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 for people who don't want to break the bank.

Though of course how appealing the Nokia 8.3 5G is will depend on how good it is, and given that it hasn't been released yet, that's something we don't know for sure. Stay tuned to TechRadar to find out when the phone eventually launches and, once it does, how good we found it.