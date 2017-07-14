Nissan's JukeCam is both a dashcam and an action camera

Nissan has unveiled what it's calling the JukeCam, the world's first integrated multipurpose 360º dashcam that can transform into an action camera.

The camera slots into two bespoke mounts – one is integrated into the dashboard of a Nissan Juke crossover, while another can be attached to a helmet.

This means you can use the camera as a dashboard camera (and help reduce insurance premiums) one minute, and then capture first-person footage the next – as you hurtle down a mountain trail if all SUV adverts are to be believed.

Nissan JukeCam is a technology concept that’s been developed in conjunction with 360fly, a manufacturer of 360º cameras.

The camera is capable of recording footage in 4K, and comes with an internal 64GB memory – the fully integrated JukeCam has an ‘always-on’ recording capacity of three hours when used as a dashcam, allowing journeys to be recorded should the footage be required for an insurance claim.

When the JukeCam is detached from the dashboard-mounted base to be used as an action camera the battery will last up to two hours, while it has some pretty reasonable 'tough' credentials as well – it's waterproof down to 10m, as well as being dust-proof and shock-proof.

As well as this, the Nissan Juke is available with the company's Intelligent Around View Monitor, a clever parking camera system that creates an all-around view to help drivers detect obstacles they might otherwise miss while parking.