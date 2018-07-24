New super flexible EE SIM plan lets you change phone tariff whenever you like

EE has announced a new type of SIM only tariff that combines the best of both current pay-as-you-go and pay monthly options. It's been dubbed Flex Plan and, as the name suggests, is all about flexibility with the ability to change tariff whenever you like.

The 4G network Flex Plans from the UK's fastest network EE will work like a pay monthly plan by taking one set monthly payment. But unlike the commitment of some 18- and 24-month contracts, this can be changed from month-to-month.

But if you do stick to one plan, you'll be rewarded with a free extra 500MB of data added every three months.

EE Flex Plans are available here from Wednesday, July 25.

EE Flex Plans are 30-day offerings and allow for the roll-over of data into the next month. Options range from a £10 per month setup that gets you 2GB of data, 1,000 minutes and unlimited texts up to a £30 per month plan with 20GB of data, 3,000 minutes and unlimited texts.

Max Taylor, Managing Director of Marketing, EE said: “Customers on Flex Plans have the freedom to pause or change their plan at any time, with the value and simplicity offered from a traditional pay monthly plan.”

Everything can be viewed and controlled via the MYEE app and extra data can be added at a rate of £1.50 for 100MB, £5 for 500MB or £7.50 for 1GB.