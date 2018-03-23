New iPad expected to support Apple Pencil, and future iPhones may as well

The iPad Pro-exclusive Apple Pencil may finally be for everyone starting next week, as a new rumor suggests it’ll be supported by the entry-level New iPad 2018.

The anticipated New iPad is believed to be the focus of Apple’s education event on March 27 and act as a refresh to the cheapest iPad, the 9.7-inch iPad. The consumer model starts at $329 / £339 / AU$469, and a new model may come at an even lower price, making it extra affordable for students.

The suggestion that the new iPad will also support the Apple Pencil comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, courtesy of 9to5Mac. Kuo has a long record of solid leaks for Apple's moves.

Why this is important to you, and maybe your iPhone

The Apple Pencil supporting a cheaper iPad will make it much more accessible, and Kuo believes this will see its sales this year double what they were last year.

This is certainly great news for anyone hoping to snatch up a new tablet that supports a bit more creative and productive activities. But, there's more to the Apple Pencil speculation.

It's been previously rumored that a new iPhone could get an Apple Pencil in 2019, and this just adds a little validity to that speculation. With Apple competing closely against Samsung and doubling down on larger-screened smartphones, it would make sense for Apple to offer a phablet style iPhone with stylus support like the impressive Samsung Galaxy Note 8.