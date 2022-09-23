New Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros may be coming our way very soon

Audio player loading…

New rumors suggest that Apple may be launching updated MacBook Pros later this year - and they could be something very special.

DigiTimes reports that the new MacBook Pro 2022 models are said to be fitted with Apple’s M2 Max and M2 Pro chips, and we’d love this to be true as the new chipset is rumored to offer a 12-Core CPU and 28-Core GPU, which is an incredible jump when you compare that to the M1 Max, which has a 10-Core CPU and 32-Core CPU.

Could we see a potential new look?

Even without any massive aesthetic changes, the mere suggestion that we may get updated MacBooks is certainly exciting when you consider how much we’ve been loving Apple’s recent MacBooks and Macs .

They have changed not only the way we interact with our laptops in our day to day, but our expectations for what smooth and seamless performance can be, even when it’s attached to a hefty price tag. They’re suitable for most user bases like creatives, students and professionals and have a chic and simple design.

That being said, there are a few improvements we hope to see with the new devices - if and when they come. In our review of the Macbook Air (M2, 2022) we highlighted that the colors Apple puts out for the MacBooks could do with a little bit of life. The choice of gray, a darker gray and gold is getting a bit old. The latest installments of colorful iMacs have really showcased how much color was missing from Apple’s other product lineup, and we hope with the success of the colorful iMacs we may see slightly less drab MacBook in the near future.

There isn’t much more we can say on these potential new MacBook Pros as of yet, but as we get closer to launch we may see more leaks and rumors cropping up.