Need a new SIMO? These five cheap SIM only deals all come under £10 a month

We here at TechRadar speak pretty eagerly about the big data SIM only market. But for those penny savers out there wanting to get the cheapest price possible, we're here to help.

The good news is that this is a brilliant time to go cheap on your SIM only deal. With exclusive deals, offers starting as low as £3.99 and some surprisingly large amounts of data at low prices, saving on your SIM doesn't have to mean ending up on a weaker tariff.

But with so many brilliant options, it can be hard to know what to go for. That's why we've tracked down the best five cheap SIM only contracts around to save you the endless searching. You can find these offers down below.

Want to go big on data? These are the best unlimited data SIM only deals

The top SIM only deals this weekend:

Three | 12 month contract | 8GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £10 per month

If you like the price and data point of the offer above but don't like the idea of messing about with cashback, then this offer from Three could be perfect. It costs just £10 a month and gets you 8GB of data. That's slightly less data than the above offer for effectively the same price, this one is just a lot easier.

View Deal

Smarty | 30-day contract | 2GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £7.50 per month

Smarty, a lesser-known name in the world of SIM only deals. It specialises in short length contracts, only tying you in for 1 month. But it gets better, exclusively for TechRadar readers your second month is free. Plus, Smarty will give you credit off your bills for unused data - £1.25 per GB you don't use sounds pretty great right?View Deal

Still not convinced? Select from our list of best SIM only deals in the UK today