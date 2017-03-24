Movado Connect is a sleek Android Wear 2.0 watch with an edge-to-edge display

Luxury watch brand Movado has shown off the first look of the Movado Connect, a sleek and stylish wearable designed just for Android Wear 2.0.

First announced earlier this month, the Connect is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and claims to boast over 100 different dial variations for the stylish techie.

Probably the single most unique feature of Movado's design is the edge-to-edge crystal display, which seemingly cuts out the smartwatch's bezel entirely. While the look isn't for everyone, it certainly helps the Connect stand out more like a statement piece and less like, say, a fitness tracker.

Taking full advantage of Google's Android Wear 2.0, the Connect also features Android Pay compatibility and can even access Google Assistant to perform a variety of tasks simply by talking to your wrist secret agent-style.

The Movado Connect launches in the US, the Caribbean, Canada, and the UK this fall. As per the brand's fashion-minded background, five different styles of strap or bracelet will also be available at launch.