Moto E3 Power vs Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

Launched just a day ago, the Moto E3 Power is a very capable device with an attractive hardware specs sheet underneath. However, the device is not without competition in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 7,999, the Moto E3 Power competes with the Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, which will set you back by Rs 8,999. However, the Xiaomi offering is available via weekly flash sales whereas the Moto E3 Power is available for purchase right away.

But what are the key differences between the two in terms of hardware? Let's have a look.

Key features

While the pricing suggests that there's not much to differentiate between the two, there are some key distinctions that make them stand out. With the Moto E3 Power, it's the front facing speakers. Strangely, the Redmi 3S Prime has rear mounted speakers, which puts it at a disadvantage.

However, the Xiaomi device more than makes up for it with the attractive design and the fingerprint scanner on the back. The Moto E3 Power has a relatively plain design and lacks a fingerprint scanner.

Display

Both smartphones come with 5-inch HD (1280x720) displays, so there's very little to tell the two apart in this area. But the thin bezels on the Redmi 3S Prime ensures a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Processor

The Redmi 3S Prime is using the octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor, which features eight Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.4 GHz each. The Moto offering, on the other hand, comes with a quad-core Mediatek MT6735P quad-core processor, also featuring Cortex-A53 cores, but with a clock speed of 1.0 GHz. Naturally, the Redmi 3S Prime has the upper hand here.

Camera

The Moto E3 Power comes with an 8MP rear camera, coupled with a 5MP front camera. There's nothing special about these cameras to be honest, but they will do the job just fine.

The Redmi 3S Prime is featuring a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, which immediately gives it an advantage over the Moto offering. The rear sensor has an aperture size of f/2.0, which means it is wider than conventional sensors. Advantage Xiaomi.

Battery

Xiaomi is using a massive 4,100mAh battery here, which when compared to the Moto E3 Power's 3,500mAh unit, seems like a massive upgrade. Needless to say, the Moto handset is lagging behind in this department. Standby and usage times will be heavily dependent on the software optimizations made by the companies, though.

Other features

The Moto E3 Power is available with 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM underneath. The limited storage shouldn't be a problem as it can be expanded with the help of a microSD card.

The Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime comes with 32GB of onboard storage and 3GB of RAM. There's a microSD card slot as well, allowing you to add storage cards of up to 256GB.

Pricing and availability

The Moto E3 Power is available exclusively via Flipkart for Rs 7,999 with units shipping out immediately. The Redmi 3S Prime, however, is available via weekly flash sales with the next one scheduled for tomorrow (September 21) at 12PM.