More images of the OnePlus 5T appear on company's Chinese website

The trend of near bezel-less displays continues to grow stronger, with OnePlus 5T being spotted on the company’s Chinese website earlier today. The page reveals the OnePlus 5T in all its glory, giving a clear look at what we can expect from the next OnePlus flagship smartphone.

Several rumours have been doing the rounds of late, suggesting that OnePlus is preparing to launch a minor upgrade to the OnePlus 5, with the name suggested to be OnePlus 5T, on the lines of the OnePlus 3T launched late last year. With the launch timeline drawing closer, the OnePlus 5T has made an appearance on one of the websites of the company.

While not much is known by way of the specs of the OnePlus 5T, the leaked images of the phone reveal that it will come with an 18:9 display, very similar to what we have seen from flagships of Samsung, LG and Google this year. While the aspect ratio of the display is confirmed, other specifications of the OnePlus 5T aren’t completely known just yet.

That said, rumours are pointing at OnePlus 5T featuring a dual camera setup on the front, while details about the rear cameras are not known. The new OnePlus flagship smartphone could feature the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

One change as a result of the new 18:9 display is that the front mounted fingerprint sensor is moving to the back. This is a significant change, given that the OnePlus 5’s fingerprint sensor has been praised for being really fast – one of the reasons for its speed could be the fact that a front mounted fingerprint sensor is more accessible when compared to a rear mounted sensor.

The tagline seen on the images is ‘Larger Screen. Same Footprint’. This probably means that the dimensions of the OnePlus 5T are same as the OnePlus 5 and only the bezels have been reduced to accommodate the bigger display. Earlier reports have also hinted that the OnePlus 5T will come with IP68 certified water and dust resistance.