Mobile Industry Awards 2019 - The best of phones and accessories revealed

With just weeks until the 2019 Mobile Industry Awards, we are delighted to announce the longlists for this year’s smartphone and accessory awards.

With categories including Phone of the Year and Hottest New Phone for 2019, the Mobile Industry Awards look to recognise the top manufacturers operating today.

Now celebrating its 17th year, the Mobile Industry Awards (#MIA2019) represents the highest standard of excellence in the UK mobile industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.

This year’s finalists are set to be announced Friday 26th April 2019, with the winners collecting their trophy on the 6th June 2019 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel.

So who is up for this year's awards?

Phone of the Year

This category recognises the best flagship smartphone of the past year (being available on sale between 1st July 2018 and 29th March 2019).

Our judges are looking for the device which excited customers the most, sold well and was the stand out phone for the year.

2019 LONGLIST

- Blackberry KeyOne

- Google Pixel 3 XL

- Honor 10

- Huawei Mate 20 Pro

- Huawei P20 Pro

- LG G7 ThinQ

- Moto G7

- OnePlus 6T

- Oppo RX17

- Samsung S9 Plus

- Samsung Galaxy Note 9

- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Hottest New Phone

This category recognises the most innovative phones of recent months. Applicable devices need to have been announced after December 1st 2018 and before March 28th 2019.

Our judges are looking for the device which they feel is driving the most excitement among customers and is worthy of being crowned Hottest New Phone for 2019.

2019 LONGLIST

- Apple iPhone Max S

- Huawei Mate X

- Huawei P30 Pro

- Honor View20

- LG G8 ThinQ

- LG V50 ThinQ

- Nokia 9 PureView

- Oppo F11

- Samsung Galaxy Fold

- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

- Sony Xperia 1

- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

This award recognises the smartphone manufacturer which has best utilised its products, market position and relationships to drive their overall strategy and reputation within the industry and beyond.

2019 LONGLIST

- Apple

- Google

- HMD Global (Nokia)

- Huawei

- LG

- Motorola

- OnePlus

- Samsung

- Sony

- TCL

Best Value Phone

This category recognises the phones priced between £100 and £200 released over the last 12 months which we feel represent the best value for customers.

Our judges will be looking for devices that have not only sold well but also excited customers with great features and specifications for their price.

2019 LONGLIST

- Alcatel 3V

- Honor 10 Lite

- Honor 8X

- Huawei P Smart 2019

- LG K11

- Moto G6

- Motorola Moto One

- Nokia 3.1 Plus

- Nokia 5.1

- Nokia 7.1

- Samsung Galaxy J6

- Sony Xperia L3

- Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Best Mid-Range Phone

This category recognises the phones priced between £300 and £450 released over the last 12 months which we feel represent the best value for customers.

Our judges will be looking for devices that have not only enjoyed strong sales but also excited customers with stand-out features and specifications.

2019 LONGLIST

- ASUS Zenfone 5

- Honor 10

- Huawei P20

- iPhone 6S Plus

- LG G7 ThinQ

- Moto G7 Plus

- Nokia 8.1

- Oppo RX17 Pro

- Samsung Galaxy A8

- Samsung Galaxy S9

- Sony Xperia 10 Plus

- Xiaomi Pocophone F1

Best Ruggedised Device

Whether smartphones, laptops, tablets or 2-in-1 convertible or hybrid products, ruggedised devices have been one of the brighter points in the mobile computing market.

This award looks to recognise innovation, portability and value for money for users of all markets.

2019 LONGLIST

- AGM X3

- Blackview BV9500 Pro

- CAT S61

- Doogee S90

- Energizer Hardcase H550S

- Hammer energy LTE

- Land Rover Explore

- Zebra TC75x

- Toughphone Defender Beast

- TUFF T1

Best Mobile Accessory

Whether it’s a case, a charger, headphones or screen protection, this award recognises the accessory provides customers with an innovative addition to their smartphone.

2019 LONGLIST

- Apple Airpods

- Belkin Qi Wireless Charger

- Crystalusion Liquid Protection

- Gear4 Piccadilly Case

- InvisibleShield Glass+ Visionguard

- JBL link 300

- Mophie Powerstation

- OnePlus Bullets Wireless

- PanzerGlass Screen Protector

- Samsung Buds

- Tech21 impact shield

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

This award recognises the accessory manufacturer which has best utilised its products, market position and relationships to drive its overall strategy and reputation within the industry and beyond.

2019 LONGLIST

- Aircharge

- Anker

- Belkin

- Griffin

- Incipio

- JBL

- Mobvoi

- Olixar

- PanzerGlass

- Samsung

- Tech21

- Zagg

One to watch

Our judges are looking for the manufacturer which continues to push the boundaries in innovation and excites partners to work with them. This category will reward the company who we genuinely are excited to see in our UK mobile industry and one to watch over the next twelve months.

2019 LONGLIST

- Amazfit

- Doro AB

- HMD Global

- Honor

- Mobvoi

- Oppo

- RoKIT

- TCL

- Vivo

- Xiaomi

For all awards updates visit www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on the June 6th 2019!