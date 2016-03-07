Windows 10's next major update could tie in new hardware

There's a new rumor that suggests Microsoft will announce new Surface devices to coincide with Windows 10's next big update.

ZDNet reports Microsoft intends to delay the second wave of its Windows 10 Redstone updates until Spring 2017, so it can showcase new software features to the beat of all new Surface devices. Furthermore, Microsoft's next hardware iterations – including the Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro 5 – could feature Intel's next generation Core processors codenamed Kaby Lake.

Although the new CPUs are slated to release in the later months of 2016, Microsoft might be spending an entire extra season to work out the kinks. It would be a sensible decision, given the power management and other hardware problems we're continuing to see on the Surface Book and Surface Pro 4.

Of course, this doesn't mean Microsoft will hold off entirely on introducing Windows updates or new hardware. It's likely we could see a new Surface 4 tablet and potentially a Surface Phone before the end of the year.

Likewise, Windows 10 is still scheduled to receive the first half of the Redstone update in June 2016. A few of its slated features include tighter Window 10 integration across devices and more apps showing up in the Windows 10 store.