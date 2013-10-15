LG G Pad 8.3 UK release date and price confirmed

The LG G Pad 8.3 might not be the most well known tablet on the market, but the mid-size slate will be touching down in the UK soon.

LG has confirmed that its first tablet for quite a while will be rolled out in the UK and Ireland ahead of the Christmas rush, but it's not exactly Kindle Fire HD or Nexus 7 cheap.

At £259.99 the G Pad 8.3 is just £10 cheaper than the 16GB iPad mini, although on paper the two are relatively evenly matched.

The G Pad 8.3 sports a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 5MP rear camera, 1.3MP front camera and 4600mAh battery.

Mean screen

That 8.3-inch display rocks a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1200 with 273ppi, smashing the 7.9-inch 1024 x 768, 162ppi offering on the iPad mini and also trumping Samsung's Galaxy Note 8.0 display (1280 x 800, 189ppi).

Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2 is shipped with the G Pad 8.3, while the tablet itself is clad mostly in metal with a plastic rim running round its circumference, measuring 216.8 x 126.5 x 8.3mm and weighing in at 338g.

We are, of course, expecting Apple to launch the iPad Mini 2 next week however, which could well put a spanner in LG's works - we'll just have to wait and see.