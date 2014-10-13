First affordable LTE Windows 8.1 tablet appears on the market

Taiwanese manufacturer Chaintech has unveiled one of the first affordable 4G Intel-based tablets that is powered by Windows 8.1. The Colorful Colorfly i108W tablet is dubbed, in an unconventional way, as a "Young people's first 4G Win8 tablet".

It uses an "aerospace grade aluminum alloy" and runs on an Atom BayTrail-T Z3735F processor clocked at 1.33GHz. Since it is a 10.1-inch model, it doesn't get any subsidised Windows 8.1 from Microsoft or a free one-year subscription to Office 365 for that matter.

Other than the IPS full HD display, it comes with 2GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a rear 5-megapixel camera and a front facing 2-megapixel one, but perhaps most importantly, it supports TD-LTE, which allows speeds of up to 100Mbps downstream (FDD bands 1 to 5, 7, 8, 13, 17, 20).

It is very likely that the modem used is an XMM7260 from Intel, the only one in its portfolio to support TD-SCDMA, used by China Mobile which is listed as one of the compatible Chinese telcos.

The rest of the configuration includes a 8000mAh battery, a microUSB port, two speakers but no HDMI or microSD card slot. There's no confirmation yet as to whether the tablet will launch outside of China (where it retails for about £172 (around $277, AU$317) however do expect others to follow suite.