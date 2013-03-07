Asus confirms pricing, specs for monster Transformer AiO tablet

While a display size of 18.4 inches pushes the definition of what most consider a true tablet, Asus is marketing its hybrid Windows 8 and Android combo as such, and today announced its beast has a release pegged for spring.

Asus' Transformer AiO P1801 tablet, first demoed in January, will finally arrive in North American stores this spring, accompanied by a price tag of $1,299 and up.

Powered by an Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processor, the Transformer AiO is indeed being marketed as a mobile tablet, despite the dockable 18.4-inch, 1080p capacitive touchscreen display driven by 2GB Nvidia GeForce GT 730M graphics chip.

While docked, the Transformer AiO runs Windows 8 with up to 8GB RAM and 2TB of storage - once untethered, a Tegra 3 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage kicks in, converting it to a huge tablet powered by Android 4.1: Jelly Bean.

Tabzilla is coming!

Weighing in at 5.2 pounds when undocked, the ASUS Transformer AiO certainly won't win awards for being the slimmest, lightest tablet at the dance. But it's much lighter than the fully docked "PC Station" at a little more than 9 pounds.

One thing Asus doesn't seem to have nailed down with its mammoth Transformer is the interaction between its seemingly conflicted lifestyle as both Windows 8 and Android devices.

For example, Transformer AiO owners who use Windows 8 at home will have to get by with Android while on the go, and vice versa - Asus hasn't baked any real integration between the two into this hardware.

If you've got money to burn and don't feel like choosing between Windows 8 and Android, than this all-in-one may be right up your alley.

