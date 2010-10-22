What's the best Acer laptop?

It can be hard to choose which laptop to buy, but once you've found the brand you want then what next?

If you've settled on an Acer, then you're probably wondering what the best Acer laptop is for your budget. Here we've gathered together the top models for your delectation.

1. Acer Aspire 5551-P32G32Mn

The Aspire 5551-P32G32Mn strikes a nice balance between power and mobility and has a lot to offer for such a low price. Built around a 15.6-inch screen, the 2.6kg chassis is nice and light for its size. While its 207-minute battery life is slightly bettered by the HP 620, it provides adequate mobility for commuting or use around the home.

Read our Acer Aspire 5551-P32G32Mn review

2. Acer Aspire 5810TG-354G32Mn

The Aspire 5810TG-354G32Mn is one of its more portable machines and offers stunning graphics power, but proves unfortunately limited in some key areas. More pleasingly, build quality is excellent and up to Acer's usual standards. The resilient plastics and gun-metal colour scheme create a high-quality feel that belies the low price tag. All panels are firmly fixed, so this is a machine that is sure to withstand the test of time.

Read our Acer Aspire 5810TG-354G32Mn review

3. Acer Aspire 7740

The Aspire 7740 boasts a rather mammoth 17.3-inch screen in proper 16:9 format. That means a pleasing 1,600 x 900 native desktop resolution, perfect for those widescreen cinema classics. The panel is only powered by Intel's latest mobile Arrandale Core i3 processor's integrated graphics, though. In 3D terms, then, you're getting a bit of a raw deal. But in terms of HD playback you're not going to be left wanting.

Read our Acer Aspire 7740 review

4. Aspire 5745PG-354G32Mn

The Aspire 5745PG-354G32Mn is one of the latest and it's an excellent machine that's hard to fault. Build quality is strong, with a solid chassis that's one of the sturdiest we have seen at this price. Design is minimal but sleek, with a glossy black lid and brushed aluminium finish on the palmrests.

Read our Aspire 5745PG-354G32Mn review

5. Acer Aspire TimelineX 4820TG-5454G50Mn

Acer's range of TimelineX laptops is built predominantly for consumers seeking performance and portability. To this end, the Aspire TimelineX 4820TG-5454G50Mn proves to be a great consumer option with its impressive power and stunning design.

Read our Acer Aspire TimelineX 4820TG-5454G50Mn review

