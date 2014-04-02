Dell toughens up with Latitude 12 and 14 Rugged Extreme notebooks

By Laptops  

Beefs up in the fully rugged space to compete with Panasonic

Dell Latitude 14

Dell has introduced two new 'Rugged Extreme' laptops – fully ruggedized IP65-rated devices that can withstand jets of water and dust.

Designed to go toe-to-toe with Panasonic's Toughbook range, the Latitude 14 is a 14-inch notebook with latest-generation low voltage Haswell Intel Core processors, up to 512GB of solid state storage, up to 16GB of RAM and a 6 or 9 cell battery for at least 12 hours of working.

The 3.54kg laptop also features a resistive touch screen comprehensive connectivity, with everything from HDMI to VGA, PCMCIA and an optional Gobi 4G modem.

The armed forces are expected to be a big market for Dell

Inspiron design

The Latitude 12 is a convertible tablet that apes the design of Dell's XPS 12, with a hinged multitouch screen. It even has a rear-mounted camera for use when it is in tablet mode.

The 11.6-inch device also features a 4-cell battery, though Dell says it will still be enough for all-day working.

Both laptops have a new docking system and can ship with Windows 7 Professional or Windows 8 Pro. The existing semi-rugged Latitude E6430 ATG will be discontinued, while there will be a new semi-rugged Latitude 14 later in the year.

We'll be getting hands on with both laptops shortly on TechRadar and TechRadar Pro.

