Microsoft slashes Xbox game prices ahead of Black Friday for Xbox Gold members

It's a good day to be an Xbox fan, as Microsoft just slashed the prices on a whole pile of Xbox games through its online store well in advance of many other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

You can take advantage of the deals right now if you're an Xbox Live with Gold Member, but everyone else will have to wait until November 23.

Even better, you can now pick up some of the games on sale in Microsoft's store as gifts. Just use the site as you normally would, but click "Buy As Gift" when you're checking out. You'll then be prompted to enter the intended recipient's email address, and then they'll get a code. Here's a more in-depth how-to if you need it.

Like a console Steam sale

The discounts and the amount of games for sale are frankly astounding, as some of the cuts go as deep as 64%. Many of the juggernaut hits of the year can be found in the sale, including Assassin's Creed Origins for $42 rather than the usual $60, and Destiny 2 for $39 , compared to the retail price of $60.

The Evil Within 2 is half-off at $30, and the same goes for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus .

The sale also includes heavy discounts for older games, such as Overwatch for $30 (down from $60) and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $20 , down from the usual $50.

Essentially, if a game you want has a listing on the store, there's a good chance you'll find a discount for it.