Microsoft launches new government IT services

Microsoft is doing its part to help enhance IT modernization operations and communications for a wide range of government agencies with new updates to Microsoft 365 Government Cloud and other cloud-based services and platform capabilities.

The tech giant announced the news as the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) prepare the final request for quotation (RFQ) as part of their Defense Enterprise Office Solutions (DEOS) cloud acquisition contract intended to help transition government email and messaging from legacy systems to cloud-based services.

Microsoft is bringing Teams, Power Platform and Dynamic 365 High to government agencies.

Teams, which was previously exclusive to Office 365, is now available in Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High and DOD environments as it now meets DOD's Cloud Computing Security Requirements up to Impact Level 5.

Power Platform

The Power Platform is made up of the self service intelligence data solutions app Power BI, the low-code app used to setup custom applications Power and the automated work process app Flow.

Microsoft Federal CTO Susie Adams explained to GovernmentCIO Media & Research that these apps give government agencies the capability to analyze, act and automate.

The platform will allow government employees without extensive knowledge of computer programming to create apps, visualize and organize data and respond to real-time data based on the wants and needs of their users.

Currently Microsoft serves 10m government users across 7,000 different agencies and the company will aim to keep those users satisfied by improving its service platforms and their capabilities.

Via GovernmentCIO Media & Research