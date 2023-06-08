Major Adobe Express update brings Firefly Generative AI integration

Adobe Creative Cloud Express – which enables you to design everything from social media posts to fliers – has received a major update in a beta version that chiefly integrates Adobe Firefly Generative AI.

The desktop and mobile app is designed for users of all skill levels, and is now more versatile than ever, with generative text-to-image and text effects expanding the app’s extensive collection of assets and templates.

A new-look editor for its multimedia design, photo, and video features can easily integrate Adobe's CC app files from Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Acrobat to your Express creations, which can now be shared via the cloud for collaborative projects, with changes synced in real-time.

The previous Express update included a content scheduler , and this latest release takes Express to new heights – with Google Bard integration for good measure – rapidly making the all-in-one editor an easy-to-use, comprehensive and fun app for content creators.

A major generative AI boost

Following the integration of Adobe Firefly into Adobe Photoshop , it was inevitable that the generative AI tool would be embedded into Adobe Express content workflows, and it’s a major boost for the all-in-one editor.

This new beta version of Express gets the same Firefly generative AI text-to-image and text effects tool, although Generative Fill , which was recently introduced in a beta version of Photoshop, will not be part of Express for now.

Express has a catalog of more than 20,000 assets and fonts, all of which can now be personalized using generative text effects. For example, you can type in the visual effect that you’d like, such as pink balloons, for whichever font you're using, and as with text-to-image, the effect is taken and applied from Adobe Stock dataset.

We're looking forward to having a play with this beta version of Express and sharing our experiences with you soon.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Adobe) (Image credit: Adobe) (Image credit: Adobe) (Image credit: Adobe) (Image credit: Adobe)

The latest beta release of Express is available now for free in the desktop version, with the mobile version coming with the full release of Express.

Existing Adobe Creative Cloud members can enjoy the Adobe Express premium plan, with more assets and templates to choose from than the free tier, and subscriptions start at $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$10.99 a month.