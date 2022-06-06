Audio player loading…

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2022 is official, powered by the new Apple M2 SoC, and it promises to be one of the most powerful mobile workstations for professionals around.

Now that it's official, details on the new MacBook Pro 13-inch are rolling in, and we'll be updating this

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022): cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's next entry-level MacBook Pro model

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) is official, and you can preorder the new entry-level professional workstation now, with shipments expected to begin in July 2022, starting at $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999.

As we go through the spec sheets of the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 2022, we will continue to update this page.