Looking for a cheap GeForce RTX 3060 Ti? Check out the HP Memorial Day sales

As we all know, finding a cheap GeForce RTX graphics card these days is like trying to pan for gold thanks to shortages and wildly inflated prices. However, we've just found a fantastic option courtesy of the yearly HP Memorial Day sales that won't rip you off if you're looking to get your game on.

Right now, you can use the code 10GAMER2021 at checkout to knock a full 10% off the price of a pre-built HP Pavilion Desktop over at the official HP store. Prebuilt? Yes, we know it's not the most ideal situation for most people but hear us out - this is one of the best ways to bag yourself a cheap GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

On our recommended build of an RTX 3060 Ti, Intel Core i5-11400, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB hard drive, you'll be looking at paying just $1,273 and bag yourself free shipping as well. That's not chump change by any stretch of the imagination, but considering it's actually cheaper than some of the listings on eBay for the graphics card alone, you're getting a wild bang for the buck here.

If you'd prefer, you can also tinker with the recommended spec and cut out things like the hard drive if you'd like to save more. The HP Memorial Day sales give you plenty of chances to tailor a rig to your own tastes - perhaps even adding in an upgraded Intel Core i7 processor for good measure. If you'd like to see what else is available today, then head on over to our main Memorial Day sales page.

HP Memorial Day sales: cheap GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

HP Pavilion Desktop: $1448.99 $1,273 at HP

Use code 10GAMER2021 at checkout to knock a whopping 10% off the price of your choice on the build of a brand new HP Pavilion desktop this week in the HP Memorial Day sales. We've included the price here for our personally recommended build - an RTX 3060 Ti, Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a combo of a 512GB SSD and 1TB hard drive. If you'd like to tinker with this build to save a bit more cash then you still can, but we'd recommend this one for a great balance of performance, price, and drive capacity.View Deal

