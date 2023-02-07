OnePlus 11 launch live: all the latest on the flagship phone, OnePlus Tab and more

We're now just an hour away from the launch of the OnePlus 11 , which looks set to become one of the best OnePlus phones ever thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and black hole-inspired design.

The premium smartphone has already come to market in China, so we’re all-but certain we know what to expect from today’s showcase from a product point of view – though we’re still yet to learn the full details about the OnePlus 11’s international price and availability.

But the OnePlus 11 isn’t the only exciting launch expected at today’s India-based event. In addition to the Chinese manufacturer’s latest flagship, we know we’ll be hearing more about OnePlus’ first foray into tablets, the OnePlus Pad , and the brand’s newest earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. We’ve heard rumblings about a possible OnePlus keyboard , too.

The OnePlus 11 launch event officially kicks off today at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, which is 1am on Wednesday, February 8 for those in Australia. We'll be covering all of the announcements as they happen here – you can tune into the livestream yourself below, or find out how to watch the OnePlus 11 launch in your region.

OnePlus 11 launch: what to expect

OnePlus 11: The 2023 entry in OnePlus' flagship line doesn’t look a million miles away from the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of its design, but the phone does boast a superior triple-lens rear camera setup and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. We’re expecting it to cost around $899 / £799 (roughly AU$1,400), having already seen the device debut in China on January 9.

OnePlus Pad: After years of making impressive Android phones, OnePlus is ready to branch out into tablets with the OnePlus Pad. Unlike the OnePlus 11, we don’t know the specs of the OnePlus Pad ahead of time – though an exclusive first look at the tablet has teased an aluminum alloy body design and single-lens cameras on its front and rear.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Seeking to become some of the best earbuds around, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will come equipped with sound tailored to fit their users, thanks to a unique partnership with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer, Dynaudio. We’ve already seen a detailed rundown of their specs , which include an 11mm woofer, 6mm tweeter and crystal polymer diaphragm.

OnePlus keyboard: This one is less certain, but rumor has it that OnePlus will be debuting a mechanical keyboard at today’s OnePlus 11 launch event. Supposedly placing emphasis on customization, the keyboard will be made in conjunction with Keychron, and the project has been fired up as part of the ‘OnePlus Featuring’ co-creation platform (which is basically where the company works with partners to produce products that OnePlus users have voted for).