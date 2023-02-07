Live
OnePlus 11 launch live: all the latest on the flagship phone, OnePlus Tab and more
All the big news from OnePlus' live launch event
We're now just an hour away from the launch of the OnePlus 11, which looks set to become one of the best OnePlus phones ever thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and black hole-inspired design.
The premium smartphone has already come to market in China, so we’re all-but certain we know what to expect from today’s showcase from a product point of view – though we’re still yet to learn the full details about the OnePlus 11’s international price and availability.
But the OnePlus 11 isn’t the only exciting launch expected at today’s India-based event. In addition to the Chinese manufacturer’s latest flagship, we know we’ll be hearing more about OnePlus’ first foray into tablets, the OnePlus Pad, and the brand’s newest earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. We’ve heard rumblings about a possible OnePlus keyboard, too.
The OnePlus 11 launch event officially kicks off today at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, which is 1am on Wednesday, February 8 for those in Australia. We'll be covering all of the announcements as they happen here – you can tune into the livestream yourself below, or find out how to watch the OnePlus 11 launch in your region.
OnePlus 11 launch: what to expect
OnePlus 11: The 2023 entry in OnePlus' flagship line doesn’t look a million miles away from the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of its design, but the phone does boast a superior triple-lens rear camera setup and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. We’re expecting it to cost around $899 / £799 (roughly AU$1,400), having already seen the device debut in China on January 9.
OnePlus Pad: After years of making impressive Android phones, OnePlus is ready to branch out into tablets with the OnePlus Pad. Unlike the OnePlus 11, we don’t know the specs of the OnePlus Pad ahead of time – though an exclusive first look at the tablet has teased an aluminum alloy body design and single-lens cameras on its front and rear.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Seeking to become some of the best earbuds around, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will come equipped with sound tailored to fit their users, thanks to a unique partnership with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer, Dynaudio. We’ve already seen a detailed rundown of their specs, which include an 11mm woofer, 6mm tweeter and crystal polymer diaphragm.
OnePlus keyboard: This one is less certain, but rumor has it that OnePlus will be debuting a mechanical keyboard at today’s OnePlus 11 launch event. Supposedly placing emphasis on customization, the keyboard will be made in conjunction with Keychron, and the project has been fired up as part of the ‘OnePlus Featuring’ co-creation platform (which is basically where the company works with partners to produce products that OnePlus users have voted for).
Keeping it classy
On the design front, OnePlus has clearly worked hard to give the OnePlus 11 a premium look and feel. The company’s Chief Product Designer, Hope Liu, told us in a recent interview that the phone’s K-shaped camera curve and ‘Starlight Dial Design’ – that’s the notched reflective bezel surrounding the camera – are meant to "showcase how luxury technology should be,” and we’re inclined to say that both elements achieve their desired effect.
Luxury seems to be a recurring theme in the OnePlus 11's design story; language that we haven't always associated with the brand or its phones, and a term that might signal a shift in how the company hopes to be perceived (and who its devices might be aimed towards) now and in the future.
Superior sensors
As for the phone’s camera array, we know the OnePlus 11 boasts a 50MP f/1.8 IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP f/2.2 IMX581 ultra-wide sensor (with a 115-degree field of view), and a 32MP f/2.0 IMX709 portrait lens with 2x optical zoom, which OnePlus claims allows for DSLR quality portraits.
That's a rather different setup to last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro, with the portrait lens replacing its predecessor's telephoto, and the sensors differing. As with the OnePlus 10 Pro, the cameras here include Hasselblad branding and technology, but there's a new 13-channel multi-spectral light-color identifying sensor, too.
Video can be recorded in up to 8K quality at 24fps, or in up to 4K at up to 60fps, and there's a 16MP f/2.4 selfie camera. In other words, the OnePlus 11 is a capable piece of kit when it comes to mobile photography.
One(Plus) processor to rule them all
So, in light of what we already know about the OnePlus 11, what do we consider to be its most exciting feature? For our money, that title goes to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset tucked under its hood.
Qualcomm's latest processor looks set to be an absolute powerhouse when it comes to performance. For the geeks among us, the 8 Gen 2’s underlying CPU architecture (a 'prime' core, supported by four performance cores and three efficiency cores) may not seem like a notable departure from its predecessor, but Qualcomm has made a myriad of tweaks across its latest and greatest mobile SoC (system on chip) that bring significant improvements to key aspects of the mobile computing experience; like AI processing, gaming fidelity, image processing, connectivity and power efficiency.
Samsung opted for the same (albeit brand-specific) chipset in its recently announced Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and the 8 Gen 2 looks set to be the engine powering the very best Android phones of the next year (with the OnePlus 11 included among that number).
Good morning / afternoon / evening (depending on where you are in the world), folks! If you’re keen to keep up with all the announcements from today’s OnePlus 11 launch event, you’ve come to the right place.
Unlike typical mobile launch events we cover here at TechRadar, the headline product at the heart of OnePlus’ India-based showcase – the OnePlus 11 – is already out in the wild (having released in China on January 9), so we’re certain of its design and features. Less clear is just how much the premium phone will cost in regions outside of China, so there’s still an element of mystery at play.
Other than the OnePlus 11, we’re expecting to hear more about OnePlus’ first-ever tablet offering, the OnePlus Pad, and the brand’s newest earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. We’ve heard rumblings about a possible OnePlus keyboard, too, so there should be plenty to discuss when things kick off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT (which is 1am on Wednesday, February 8 for those in Australia).
