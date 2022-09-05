Live
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro leaks live: dissecting specs and release date pre-launch
Are you ready for the iPhone 14 launch?
Good morning - or afternoon, depending on where in the world you are. It's so nearly iPhone 14 launch day (which is September 7, if you've managed to forget and are desperately pawing at the walls hoping to guess when it's coming).
The thing is... there's a lot happening. The iPhone 14 will be the star, probably backed up by the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Then there's the Apple Watch 8, the Watch 8 Pro... and maybe even the AirPods Pro 2 as well.
In short, there's a bumper amount of stuff happening, and if you're just wondering whether the new iPhone is going to be the one for you, then that's what we're (well, I'm) here for today: telling you the key leaks that you should be thinking about, and welcoming any thoughts you might have on Twitter - catch me on @Superbeav and I'll add your thoughts to the discussion.
The thing that's really getting to me about that 'leaked' listing is that it shows the battery sizes. If this truly was a leak from Apple itself - perhaps one that was sent out as embargoed marketing material - then it wouldn't have that info on.
Apple will obviously collaborate with key third-party vendors on things like cases and such, ahead of launch. But it would never release the iPhone 14 battery size as it wouldn't make a difference - so I feel like this document is an aggregation of the leaks published online at the moment.
That said, the battery sizes are dovetailing with what we're expecting: the iPhone 14 Pro to have a larger power unit that the 13 Pro, adding in an extra 200mAh, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max to stick with something similar to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
And while, again, we shouldn't read this leak as gospel, I really do hope that the iPhone 14 Plus does match the battery size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max - that's a phone that will be cheaper but will still have the gargantuan longevity that appeared with the new iPhone 13 range last year.
OK - I've got a hot-off-the-press 'leak' to talk you through from TimesNowNews (opens in new tab) in India... and I'll warn you, there are many things here that are making me question how legit this is.
However, the listing - which doesn't have a source other than applepriceleak (and it's not clear which forum that user name is from) - does touch on a lot of things that we're expecting, so it's an excellent kicking off point.
The first thing you'll notice there is that the iPhone 14 Plus is being mentioned over the iPhone 14 Max... that's the strong rumor at the moment, that Apple will split the naming to avoid confusing things between this larger phone and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
But that's not what I'm confused about...
Right, let's get to it. What's the number one thing you're interested in with the new iPhone 14?
Are you angry about the battery life? The sharp sides too steep? Are you hoping for bigger screens or less notch? We've spent the last 15 goshdarn months looking at rumors regarding this muthaflippin' phone, and we've got a pretty good idea of what's going to be coming.
But, as I said in the intro - this is all about you. Tweet me any questions and I'll answer them, based on TechRadar's analysis, right here and now.
