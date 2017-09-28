LG's new K7i smartphone is also an OTG mosquito repellent

While the phone makers are moving towards latest and powerful hardware and modern design to differentiate from the crowd, LG took a totally different approach to come up with a phone that repels mosquitoes. Yes, you heard it right. LG recently launched K7i smartphone in India that integrates a mosquito repeller using ultrasonic sound waves.

Although India is not among the top countries prone to mosquitoes, but it’s still not void of mosquito-borne diseases. Keeping that in mind, LG baked an ultrasonic mosquito repeller on the back of the phone, which works on the similar mechanism as the conventional insect repellent devices that we once used at our homes. Well, it’s not something new for LG as we already seen similar tech in LG’s home appliances like air conditioners and TVs.

The ‘Mosquito Away’ technology, as LG calls it, is built-in. So that when the LG K7i is around, its inaudible sound waves will keep the users safe from mosquito bites without causing any harm.

The repeller comes with a slight hump on the lower back of the phone, that’s why the company has made it replaceable. So that you can swap back panels to get rid of that extra muscle when you don’t need it. Also, LG gives a Mosquito Away stand with the phone.

On the specification front, the K7i is very similar to the K8 smartphone launched last year. It has a 5-inch display with 854x480 pixel resolution. A 1.1 GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with microSD card support. The dual SIM smartphone has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which wouldn't get Nougat. Apart from that, it has a fingerprint sensor and a 2500mAh battery. All this comes at a price of Rs 7,990.

Does this thing work?

There’s no convincing or scientific evidence which proves that mosquitoes are repelled by high-frequency sound. Instead, ultrasonic mosquito/insect repellents are said to be counterproductive as it promises false mental security that refrains a user from opting alternate measures.

While the mosquito repelling apps have been there in phones since Symbian OS era, it’s the first time that a phone maker has included a dedicated hardware in a phone. So if you are buying this phone just for its mosquito repelling feature, we would suggest you to rely on scientifically approved methods over the LG K7i.