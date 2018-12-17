LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier provides your homes the comfort it deserves

There’s a good chance that if you pat your couch, you’ll see dust particles flying out. While we do tend to keep our houses clean of dust and dirt using vacuum cleaners and such, a large part of what makes the environment around us polluted are through things we unknowingly use to pollute the environment around us- things like perfumes and air fresheners that have chemicals.

That’s where an Air Purifier comes in. These tiny particles that aren’t visible to the naked eye are measured by atmospheric particulate matter (PM) followed by a number which is the diameter. A PM2.5 refers to particles that have a diameter of 2.5 micrometers, which is about 3% the diameter of a human hair. Your air purifier is only as good as the smallest dust particle it can detect and clean.

While there are plenty on air purifiers in the market that are rated for PM10 or PM2.5, there is only one manufacturer that can reach PM1.0 levels and that’s LG. Their latest series of Air Purifiers such as the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier can detect and clean the tiniest of the particles.

A clean environment has endless benefits. People with allergies are able to enjoy a clean and allergen free when the room is equipped that’s equipped with an Air Purifier. For pet owners, an Air Purifier helps to significantly reduce and in some case eliminate all traces of pet dander

Besides the impressive PM1.0 detection, the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier also features a watering engine that rotates at high speed ejecting 18L water in an hour to wash inhaled air. Atomized water is absorbed and purified by Watering Filters that can also offer comfortable humidity in dry areas.

The LG SIGNATURE series is beautifully designed to give any corner of your room a touch of class and elegance where ever it is installed. It has a rain view window that creates a beautiful look as you enjoy visualized air purification with LED lights.

Besides looking great and offering cutting-edge technology, the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier is also extremely quiet. Where other air purifiers attract attention with their noise levels, the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier is whisper quiet. Just leave it on auto mode and the only thing you’ll notice is its good looks.

Considering the busy lifestyle we live in that’s filled with products that pollute the environment around us, investment in an air purifier should be a priority for every home and if you’re looking for the best, look no further than the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier.