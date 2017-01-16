LG is going all out to ensure the LG G6 doesn’t overheat

If there’s one thing the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 taught us, it’s that even big name, high-end handsets aren’t safe from overheating, but if there’s one phone that might be it’s the LG G6, as the South Korean firm is using a two-pronged approach to ensure as much.

For one thing, LG is going to use heat pipes in the phone. These are copper pipes which are designed to quickly conduct heat away from the core components, to keep the likes of the battery cool.

This will be the first time LG has used heat pipes in a handset, but it’s not a new concept, with phones from Sony, Microsoft and Samsung also making use of them. In fact, even the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 had heat pipes, so they’re not a complete solution on their own.

Torturous tests

But that brings us to LG’s second step: rigorous testing. In conversation with The Korea Herald, the company has confirmed that it’s conducting battery heat exposure tests at temperatures 15% higher than are required by international standards.

The LG G6’s battery is also being put through other trying tests, such as being pierced with a nail and having heavy objects dropped on it, and LG is putting the phone through an improved accelerated-life test, designed to uncover any faults or other issues that can be exposed over a lifetime of use.

Of course being functional and fault-free is the least we expect from our handsets, but the LG G6 sounds like it could get more than just the basics right.

While we won’t know exactly what specs and features it has until its announcement, likely at MWC 2017 at the end of February, rumors point to a 5.7-inch QHD screen, a metal or glass build, a dual-lens camera and fast wireless charging.