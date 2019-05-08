Lenovo updates ThinkPads with Ryzen Pro mobile processors

Lenovo is giving enterprise and business users even more computing power with the announcement of three new additions to its ThinkPad portfolio which will include GPUs and CPUs from AMD for the first time.

The T495, T495s and X395 Windows 10 laptops can be outfitted with up to the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen 7 Pro Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega graphics to cater to today's increasingly mobile workforce.

Lenovo has continued to focus on design and engineering with its latest ThinkPad laptops which offer businesses the mobile experience they demand without compromising on key features such as security, performance, manageability and durability.

New Lenovo ThinkBook S models could be on the way

Lenovo launches TruScale as-a-Service

The ThinkPad at 25: Designing an icon

Vice President of the company's Intelligent Devices Group Commercial Product Portfolio, Jerry Paradise praised the new T495, T495s and X395, saying:

“These new flagship ThinkPad series mark the first time AMD benefits are inside our thin and light T, Ts, and X laptops. With these ultra-mobile systems, users will experience premium, first-class computing.”

Expanded features and improved security

The new T and X series laptops can last up to four additional hours on a single charge and offer increased performance by up to 18 percent when compared to the benchmarks of the prior generation.

Lenovo has also made its latest laptops more durable by adding an extra G-force crash hazard shock procedure to its already exhaustive ThinkPad Mil-Spec tests. This means that the new T and X series are tough enough to withstand added wear and tear from a hard day's work.

The company has even improved the video conferencing experience by matching the dual far-field microphones on its AMD-powered models for improved 360 degree reception. Now users will be able to communicate with their teams clearly even while working in noisy environments.

The new ThinkPad models include Lenovo's integrated camera security cover ThinkShutter to physically protect users from malicious webcam snoopers. As an extra level of security, the company has integrated an optional ePrivacy filter, the ThinkPad PrivacyGuard, on both the T495s and X395.

Finally, the new devices will feature the company's end-to-end security platform Lenovo ThinkShield which can help protect against data and device loss as well as identity theft.

The ThinkPad T495 will be available this month while the ThinkPad T495s and x395 are expected to be available in June.