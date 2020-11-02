Leaked benchmarking results show AMD RX 6800 with a huge lead over the Nvidia RTX 3070

Benchmark leaks have been hot news in the last few days, and many of them don’t paint a good picture for Nvidia, and it looks like another alleged leak for the Radeon ‘Big Navi’ RX 6800 may take AMD one step closer to stealing the crown for this generation of GPUs.

R5 3500x + RX 6800, 16775 gp ts 250~280w pic.twitter.com/SZXWBu7EIoOctober 31, 2020

What appears to be a 3DMark Time Spy score has been posted by @PJ_Lab_UH on Twitter, an editor at Uniko's Hardware. The CPU (computer processing unit) seen in the tests is an AMD Ryzen 5 3500X, and the card manages to post 16,775 points in the Graphics test. If we take the results for the RTX 3070 Founders Edition from sites like Guru3D and HotHardware (13,622 and 12,864, respectively), this means the Radeon RX 6800 could outperform the RTX 3070 by up to a whopping 23%.

Troubled waters for Nvidia

Other test results indicate that AMD's ‘Big Navi’ RX 6800 copes remarkably well in ray-tracing workloads, even without the DLSS (deep learning super sampling) upscaling technology of its competitor. Apparently the GPU achieved 80 FPS in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1440p, and that’s with ray-tracing effects enabled.

It's fair to say that this information should be taken with a pinch of salt however, as there is no official confirmation that the GPU is an RX 6800. If these benchmarking results are in fact real, then this is yet another blow to Nvidia. Lets just hope that AMD has the stock available to keep up with demand.

Via Notebook Check