Latest Asus Zenfone 6 leaks indicate a 16:9 aspect ratio display and three rear cameras

Asus Zenfone 6 has made an appearance yet again and it seems quite different than the previous rumours (via Android Pure) let alone the pictures of the prototypes that made their way to the web back in October 2018. The latest pictures indicate that the upcoming smartphone from Asus will feature a triple camera setup on the rear. There's also the gradient colour of the phone which seems to be a mix of maroon and blue hues.

It also appears that the Zenfone 6 will have a 16:9 display without any cutout for a notch of any kind. This is a bit strange as the Taiwanese company launched the Asus Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5Z last year with a notch design on the front and to succeed it with an older design just seems odd enough. There could be an explanation behind the move, if at all, and we could get more information regarding it as we near the launch.

In addition, the leaked pictures also indicate that Asus Zenfone 6 will have a home button on the chin which could double up as the fingerprint sensor. This is easily noticeable on the packaging that is kept below the phone which the source revealed to be the retail box of the Zenfone 6. There are thick bezels surrounding the front of the phone which hints at the possibility of a smaller screen-to-body ratio than what we have come to see from the latest smartphones by Asus.

Last year, many pictures and videos allegedly of the Zenfone 6 made their way to the web revealing either an in-display selfie camera or a waterdrop notch design on the front with thin bezels. While the latest leak points us towards Asus going back to its roots with the Zenfone 6, we'll just have to wait till the company makes an official announcement.