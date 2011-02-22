Sony's Vaio C series glows orange or green

Sony has unveiled a laptop range which positively glows, with the Vaio C series offering the novel if slightly odd sounding "light emitting translucent style option".

The 14-inch Sony Vaio C series offers the usual range of goodies including Exmor HD web camera and 3D supported HDMI out, but it is the glow that's going to catch the attention.

"With eye-grabbing looks that demand attention, the colourful new 14" VAIO C Series from Sony makes a dramatic lifestyle statement," states Sony's release.

Radical!

"The latest Vaio C Series showcases a radical style direction by Sony that stands out from run-of-the-mill notebook PCs, it continues. "A choice of fashion colours include two special orange and green 'light emitting' options.

"This audacious design scatters light along edges of the translucent PC lid and other key surfaces to create a dramatic glow effect."

Also worthy of mention is a backlit keyboard and speedy internet access without booting up the full OS.

Specs wise the laptop brings Core i5 Intel processors, 320GB HDD and 4GB of memory along with Windows Home Premium.

Did we mention that it glows?