iPhone SE 3 will apparently miss out on the iPhone 13's best feature

One of the best features of the iPhone 13 is MagSafe, which lets you magnetically clip on accessories like cases, wallets, and wireless chargers, but while rumors suggest it could come to more Apple gadgets like the iPad Pro (2022), it seems that the iPhone SE 3 might not get the feature.

This comes from Japanese publication Macotakara, which has previously provided accurate information about upcoming Apple products: apparently the new mid-range iPhone is going to have the same design as the iPhone SE (2020), and will have wireless charging but no MagSafe.

That's not the biggest surprise in the world, as Apple's SE devices typically don't get all the features of their pricier contemporaries, but it's also a shame as it sounds like the new iPhone SE won't have many upgrades over its predecessor.

Instead, it sounds like the one upgrade the next model will get over the 2020 one is 5G connectivity, which, depending on where you live in the world and what the 5G networks are like there, might not actually give you a noticeable boost.

Rumors suggest the iPhone SE 3 will come out at some point in 2022, two years after the last model, though there's no solid information from Apple to believe that's actually the case.

Leaks are pretty sporadic and contradictory at this point too, which either suggests that the next iPhone SE isn't actually coming out in the next few months, or that it's such a minor upgrade over its predecessor that there's nothing really new to report on.

Either way, we'll bring you all the legitimate or believable iPhone SE 3 information as it comes, so stay tuned for that.