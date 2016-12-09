iPhone 8 rumour roundup: All glass body, four new devices in 2017

We haven’t even made it into 2016 yet and the rumour train is running at full speed regarding next years iPhone’s. The question on everybody’s mind is whether Apple will launch a radically improved iPhone with an all new design for the iPhone’s 10th anniversary or just an iterative ’S’ update.

FOUR new iPhones in 2017

What is really intriguing is the fact that rumours indicate that this might not be the only iPhone launched next year. There is a lot of talk going around that Apple will introduce not one, but four new iPhones in 2018 - an all new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

The 7S and 7S Plus are set to be iterative updates to the current iPhone 7, in line with Apple’s regular ’S’ updates, while the iPhone 8 will be a massive redesign, with an all glass body, wireless charging, an OLED display and much more.

An iPhone in red?

Apple might also indicate an all new saucy red color for the iPhone, which will be the first time Apple bring bold colors to the iPhone lineup since the iPhone 5C in 2013.

What else do we know about the iPhone 8?

Massive redesign - An all glass affair

The iPhone 8 is set to come with a complete design overhaul. This is much due as the iPhone has had the same design for three generations now. The iPhone 7 was the first time Apple didn't overhaul the design with the launch of a new numbered model. Most analysts suggest Apple did the same so as to introduce a new design with their tenth anniversary model next year.

The leaks indicate a bezel less design which will do away with the long standing home button. Additionally, the smartphone might come with a curved display as well bringing it line with current Android flagship such as the Galaxy S7.

Additionally, the chassis of the next iPhone is rumoured to be an all glass affair, with glass on both the front and the rear.

OLED Display

The strongest rumour floating about is regarding Apple’s shift to OLED displays for next year. This looks to be almost a certainty for now although OLED supply constraints might limit the inclusion of the technology in just one model of the iPhone 8.

An Iris Scanner

Apple is also rumoured to be including an iris scanner with the iPhone 8, which will allow you to unlock your iPhone with just a glimpse of your eyes. This was introduced by Samsung in the ill fated Galaxy Note 7.

3D Cameras

The latest rumours are linked to the iPhone’s camera. A report in the Korea Economic Daily says that the new iPhone’s will come with LG Innotek 3D dual lens cameras. This might have some substance to it, as Apple recently acquired a small Israeli startup called LinX which specialises in 3D imaging.

All new Haptic Feedback system

Apple is also reportedly set to dramatically improve the haptic feedback in the iPhone 8 with a small, high performance motor. This will allow for customised vibration feedback for each function such as unlocking the device, going back to the home screen and so on.

Wireless Charging

It has been strongly suggested that Apple will introduce some form of Wireless Charging with the next iPhone models. Apple has been on a mission to cut as many legacy ports as possible in order in order to realise its vision for a Wireless future. And Wireless charging fits very nicely with Apple’s ideologies.

They have launched their first wireless earphones this year alongside the iPhone 7 dubbed the Air Pods and have done away with the headphone jack in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Are you excited for the iPhone 8? Sound off in the comments!