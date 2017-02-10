iPhone 8 rumor roundup: To feature true wireless charging, new 3D Touch module

Next year marks the tenth anniversary of the iPhone and Apple is expected to commentate the occasion with the launch of a greatly improved device.

Regarding the iPhone 8, the question on everybody’s mind is whether Apple will launch a radically improved iPhone with an all new design for the iPhone’s 10th anniversary or just an iterative ’S’ update.

Leaks and rumours have been swirling around the internet like crazy and there is a strong belief that Apple will launch three iPhone models this year, with one of them being a massive improvement over the iPhone 7.

All new design

This variant is set to be called the iPhone 8 or the iPhone X and is set to come with a complete design overhaul. his is much due as the iPhone has had the same design for three generations now. The iPhone 7 was the first time Apple didn't overhaul the design with the launch of a new numbered model. Most analysts suggest Apple did the same so as to introduce a new design with their tenth anniversary model next year.

The leaks indicate a bezel less design which will do away with the long standing home button. Additionally, the smartphone might come with a curved display as well bringing it line with current Android flagship such as the Galaxy S7.

Additionally, the chassis of the next iPhone is rumoured to be an all glass affair, with glass on both the front and the rear.

True Wireless Charging

Apple has been on a mission to cut as many legacy ports as possible in order in order to realise its vision for a Wireless future. And Wireless charging fits very nicely with Apple’s ideologies.

It is strongly anticipated that Apple will introduce wireless charging in at least one of the new models. According to a report by KGI Analyst Ming Chi Ko, procured by MacRumors, all three models releasing in 2017 will sport wireless charging.

The report further states that Apple will also add a new 3D Touch Module with ‘additional graphite sheet lamination’ in order to dissipate the additional heat created by Wireless Charging.

What will set the iPhone 8 apart is the fact that the wireless charging is set to be completely different from the current set up used by Samsung and co. The current iteration of Wireless charging involves setting the device up on a charging plate which makes using the device whilst it’s charging impossible.

Apple’s version of Wireless Charging however is set to allow the iPhone to be charged wirelessly up to a distance of 15 feet. This will allow the user to use the device freely whilst it is charging. If this is true, this could revolution the way we charge devices and could be a gamechanger for the industry. We will have to wait and see however, if this rumour does pan out as it seems a bit too good to be true.

New 3D Touch module

As mentioned above, the iPhone 8 is rumoured to come with an all new 3D touch module which will come with 'additional graphite sheet lamination" to prevent the device from malfunctioning due to overheating."

The new module is set to cost 5 dollars more than the current iteration to produce and could help explain the iPhone 8’s massive 1,000$ dollar plus expected price.

An excerpt from Ming Chi Ko’s report reads, "While we don't expect general users to notice any difference, lamination of an additional graphite sheet is needed for better thermal control and, thus, steady operation; this is because FPCB is replaced with film, which is more sensitive to temperature change of the 3D touch sensor in OLED iPhone."

OLED Display

Another strong rumour floating about is regarding Apple’s shift to OLED displays for next year. This looks to be almost a certainty for now although OLED supply constraints might limit the inclusion of the technology in just one model of the iPhone 8.

An Iris Scanner

Apple is also rumoured to be including an iris scanner with the iPhone 8, which will allow you to unlock your iPhone with just a glimpse of your eyes. This was introduced by Samsung in the ill fated Galaxy Note 7.

3D Cameras

The latest rumours are linked to the iPhone’s camera. A report in the Korea Economic Daily says that the new iPhone’s will come with LG Innotek 3D dual lens cameras. This might have some substance to it, as Apple recently acquired a small Israeli startup called LinX which specialises in 3D imaging.