IONOS takes on WeTransfer and Dropbox with new file transfer service

Share up to 2 GB of files and data for free

Cloud and web hosting services provider IONOS has launched a free file transfer service for sharing large files

Like its competitors, Dropbox and WeTransfer, HiDrive Share by IONOS offers users the ability to transfer files as large as 2GB for free.

“File sharing services in the cloud offer the fastest and most practical way to share large files such as images, videos and documents with colleagues, friends and family,” said IONOS in a press release. 

File share for free 

The file transfer software creates a link that can be shared via email or chat, and is valid for seven days before it’s deleted automatically. No authentication or registration is needed to access the service and HiDrive Share isn’t exclusive to IONOS customers.

The IONOS HiDrive Share works on any major operating system and with any standard web browser, on both mobile and desktop. 

The uploaded files are transmitted exclusively in encrypted form and are stored in IONOS’ European data centers, in order to remain GDPR compliant and provide protection against access by unauthorized third parties.

IONOS is also offering up to 2TB of online storage for users who want to upgrade, either because they need to share files larger than 2 GB or make files available for longer than seven days.

HiDrive cloud storage can also be used to share large files and for long-term data storage, costing $10 per month (£20 p/m) for the first twelve months under IONOS’ Pro package. 

For the free HiDrive Share software, there’s no need to download an app or desktop programs, although there is an app available for the HiDrive cloud storage product. 

TechRadar Pro has reached out to IONOS for further comment on the rationale behind the launch of the new service and how the company plans to position HiDrive Share in relation to the competition.

