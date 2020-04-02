Intel Comet Lake-H and Nvidia GeForce RTX Super are powering some of the best gaming laptops

It’s a big day for gamers, as Intel and Nvidia have both revealed their next-generation notebook chips. The former has launched its long-awaited 10th-generation Comet Lake-H mobile processors, while Team Green has released its GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super mobile GPUs.

Manufacturers, including Gigabyte, Lenovo Legion and MSI, have been quick to showcase new-and-improved gaming laptops that make use of Intel and Nvidia’s souped-up innards, and all are promising impressive gains in the performance department.

MSI

MSI’s newly-launched GS66 Sealth is a beast in the spec department, packing Intel’s top of the line i9-10980HK processor - which is capable of boosting performance speeds by nearly 50% compared to last generation i7-9750H processor - and Nvidia’s new GeForce mobile GPUs.

Beyond its high-end internal setup, the MSI GS66 Stealth also packs a 300 Hz IPS-level display, the “world’s largest” 99.9 Whr battery capacity and a thermal Cooler Boost Trinity+ system made up of 0.1mm fan blades to maximize airflow and keep the system cool. The machine, which MSI billing the machine as suitable for work and play, also includes a Thunderbolt 3 port and 8K display output.

The GS66 Stealth is now available for pre-order at Newegg starting at $1,599 (about £1,291, AU$2,630).

MSI also on Thursday showcased the sci-fi-inspired 15.6in GE66 Raider that features GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics and the same hefty battery as the GS66 Stealth, along with the MSI Creator 17, The world’s first laptop with a Mini LED display. Both devices will arrive in mid-April, and both will be priced from $1,799 (about £1,450, AU$2,960).

Gigabyte

Following Intel and Nvidia’s launches, Gigabyte has been quick to announce updates to its Aorus line of “ultra-performance” notebooks with the arrival of the flagship Aorus 17X, the Aorus 17G and the Aorus 15G.

The machines, which Gigabyte boasts are the “lightest in the industry” to feature mechanical keyboards, come with a choice of Core i9-10980HK, Corei7-10875H and Core i7-10750H processor that can be paired with Nvidia’s all-new GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super GPUs.

Users can also expect screens with a 240Hz refresh rate that provide, in Gigabyte’s words “the optimal experience and high-speed visuals required by enthusiasts”, along with the firm’s homegrown WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology that ensures the hardware can perform at its full potential.

The Aorus 17G and 15G laptops will be available from $1,699 (about £1,370, AU$2,800) and $1,799 (about £1,450, AU$2,960), respectively, while the top of the line Aorus 17X will be priced from $2,399 (about £1,940, AU$3,950).

Lenovo Legion

The highest-spec machine in Lenovo Legion’s refreshed gaming laptop lineup is the simply-named 7i laptop, which arrives packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q Design.

The top-spec Lenovo Legion 7i laptop packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU with Max-Q Design and 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series mobile processor, which combined will deliver “higher clock speeds and new levels of realism in today’s AAA games.”

Nvidia is also delivering gains in the battery life department, with the i7 laptop featuring its new Advanced Optimus technology that dynamically detects GPU workloads and automatically connects either the NVIDIA GPU (for demanding workloads) or the IGP (for light workloads) to the display to preserve battery life while delivering maximum performance.

The Lenovo Legion 7i will be available for $1,199 (about £970, AU$1,980), while lesser-spec Legion 51 laptop – which comes with up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, will be price

Lenovo Legion 5i and Lenovo Legion Y540 laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU will be available starting at $999 (about £810, AU$1,650). Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion Y740 laptops with the RTX 2070 GPU will be available starting at $1,199 (about £970, AU$1,970). Availability will vary by region.