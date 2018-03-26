Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Indian variant gets Oreo based MIUI 9 Global beta ROM

Indian Redmi Note 5 Pro users rejoice – the latest Xiaomi smartphone in India has received the first MIUI 9 Global beta ROM release based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The new update brings several new features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Picture in Picture mode, and the much anticipated Project Treble compatibility.

MIUI 9 Global beta Oreo for Redmi Note 5 Pro

The leaked MIUI 9 Global beta ROM for the Indian Redmi Note 5 Pro is a nightly build, and as such, could be a little buggy. However, there seem to be no major bugs at the moment, so you can consider flashing the leaked ROM if you don’t want to wait for the official release.

The MIUI 9 Global beta ROM brings some interesting feature additions like Dual 4G VoLTE mode, allowing you to use 4G on both the SIMs – insofar, it was possible to use only 4G on one SIM and the second SIM would default to 3G or 2G depending on the network availability. However, now, you can use 4G VoLTE on both the SIM cards, subject to the network availability.

The leaked ROM also brings other Oreo features like Picture in Picture mode, allowing users to view videos in a small pop-out window while using another app.

Installing MIUI 9 Global beta Oreo on Redmi Note 5 Pro

Installing the leaked MIUI 9 Oreo ROM on the Redmi Note 5 Pro is not a straightforward process, though. For starters, you will have to have an unlocked bootloader and use a supported TWRP recovery for MIUI 9 Oreo ROMs.

However, if your bootloader is unlocked , you can flash the relevant recovery from the source above and flash the leaked MIUI 9 Oreo ROM on your Redmi Note 5 Pro right away. Note that this may delete all your apps, settings and probably all your media as well, so it's highly recommended that you back up all the important data before going ahead with this.