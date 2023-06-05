If you’re not streaming Apple Music’s Power Up 2023 playlist are you even WWDC ready?

Look, if you’re not streaming Apple Music’s Power Up 2023 playlist ahead of the big event later, you need to fix that.

It's OK, you've got some time. WWDC 2023, otherwise known as Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference – and a must-watch for anyone into their iOS kit – kicks off with a keynote today (June 5) at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which works out as June 6, 3am ACT. Here's how to watch Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote live, if you're interested.

Of course, your TechRadar team will be on the ground in Cupertino, California, to tell you whether the hotly anticipated Apple VR headset finally gets a big reveal, if the Apple xrOS platform is unveiled and whether a new Mac Pro and a 15-inch MacBook Air (2023) get their moment under Tim Cook's big spotlight.

Our WWDC 2023 live blog is the place to go to stay on top of the game. But you're going to need some music ahead of the event. And Apple Music's got you covered, with a special WWDC23 Power Up playlist to get you in the groove for a right old Apple-shaped shindig.

What of the sonic delights Apple Music has cued up for us all? The 25-song playlist kicks off with Dua Lipa's Dance the Night (From the soundtrack for Barbie The Movie, arriving in theaters on July 21) in Dolby Atmos, and continues in a positive dance (albeit pop-filler) vein with Romy's Enjoy Your Life, although if you're listening on some decent wired headphones and one of the best portable DACs, this is presented in Apple Music's admirable High Res Lossless audio quality.

Diplo and Lily Rose's Sad in the Summer is a textured and emotive highlight, with strummed guitars and hand claps all in Apple Music's Lossless resolution, and although it might not sound like the most positive track for a tech showcase, Meltdown by Niall Horan is an upbeat banger of a tune.

Any more tips for the actual product reveals at Apple's big event? The bread-and-butter of WWDC is software announcements across Apple's entire range, including its iPhone, Macs, iPad and Watch. Expect to see and hear a lot more about iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

You can watch Apple's WWDC 2023 online at apple.com or on the Apple TV app. But remember, for key information and unbiased analysis on what it all means to you, our Apple WWDC live blog is the place. Go ahead and bookmark it now (and set yourself a reminder – or get Siri to do it) so you don't get lost in the music later…