Huawei P20 Pro triple rear cameras detailed in full specs leak

We're expecting the Huawei P20 Pro will be announced on March 27 alongside the standard Huawei P20, but you don't even have to wait until then for full details about the phone, as the specs have seemingly just leaked in full.

WinFuture has revealed information on almost every aspect of the handset, including the camera, which apparently has a 40MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 20MP sensor that's believed to capture monochrome images and create depth effects.

The camera apparently allows for a 5x hybrid zoom, meaning that it combines optical and hybrid zoom capabilities to achieve that level of magnification.

The source also claims that the camera is Leica-branded, that there's a laser autofocus and that the lenses have apertures ranging from f/1.6 to f/2.4, though it isn't clear on exactly what aperture each lens has.

Citing XDA Developers, the site adds that the camera will be able to shoot slow motion footage in 720p at 960 frames per second, and there's also said to be a 24MP camera on the front of the Huawei P20 Pro.

Moving on to the screen, that's apparently a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a 2240 x 1080 resolution, a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch, as you can see in one of the pictures below, also shared by WinFuture.

Image 1 of 2 The Huawei P20 Pro can seemingly be seen here from front and back. Credit: WinFuture.de Image 2 of 2 This is seemingly the Huawei P20 Pro in Twilight. Credit: WinFuture.de

Plenty of power and lots of life

There's apparently a fingerprint scanner below the screen and a Kirin 970 octa-core chipset under the hood (which is the same chipset as used in the likes of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro).

This chip also has an AI element known as a neural processing unit (NPU), which is used to do things like automatic scene recognition when taking photos.

There's apparently 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in Europe, with other regions potentially getting 64GB and 256GB versions.

There's also information on the battery, with the Huawei P20 Pro said to have a 4,000mAh one complete with Huawei's SuperCharge tech for fast charging, but it probably won't have wireless charging according to this source.

The P20 Pro apparently has IP67 dust and water resistance, which is the same level as the iPhone X, and like that phone it's said to have no 3.5mm headphone port. It's supposedly 7.65mm thick, weighs 174g and has a glass back and a metal frame.

The phone will apparently be available in Ceramic Black, Midnight Blue and Twilight colors, the latter being a color that changes between purple and turquoise depending on how the light hits it.

Finally, the Huawei P20 Pro is said to run Android 8.1 overlaid with the company's EMUI 8.1 and to cost 899 euros (around $1,110, £790, AU$1,440).

This is of course all just rumors for now, but it's largely in line with what we've seen and heard before, so there's a good chance it’s accurate. We'll know for sure soon.

