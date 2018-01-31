Huawei P Smart brings a mid-range, big screen to the UAE

The mid-range Huawei P Smart has just been launched in the UAE, and will be exclusively available through LuLu Hypermarket from February 1.

The P Smart originally launched as the Enjoy 7S in China at the end of 2017, but its name was changed when the phone was rolled out to other countries such as India.

Big screen, solid specs

The Huawei P Smart features a 5.6-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio Full HD display, Kirin 658 chipset, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, dual 13MP + 2MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera and Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0.

It will slide in below the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Huawei P10, into the middle of the firm's smartphone range.

HUAWEI has equipped the P Smart with Fingerprint 4.0 solution that can recognize prints within 0.3 seconds. Also present is Huawei's artificial intelligence (AI) technology, One-touch Split-screen, Phone Clone, Huawei Share and Dual Bluetooth Connections.

And finally, the HUAWEI P smart is equipped with a 3,000-mAh battery in combination with the Intelligent Power-saving technology 6.0, which supports background real-time detection of power-hungry apps and helps extend battery life.

In terms of price, Huawei is offering the Huawei P Smart for just AED 799 and it will be available in black, blue and gold colors.