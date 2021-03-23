Huawei launches FreeBuds 4i in the UAE with ANC and a 10 hour battery life

Huawei is back with another pair of true wireless earbuds, the FreeBuds 4i. These are the follow-up to FreeBuds 3i and look like a promising upgrade with better active noise cancellation, comfier design and longer battery life.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i come in three color variants - Ceramic Black, Ceramic White and an eye-catching Red. They can be pre-ordered starting March 25 for AED 299 and come with freebies worth AED178 including a Bluetooth speaker, 3 month Huawei Music subscription and a 15 month warranty service.

On paper, the FreeBuds 4i look like an appealing alternative for anyone who doesn’t want to splurge on Apple’s AirPods Pro or Huawei’s more expensive FreeBuds Pro. They feature large 10mm dynamic drivers for great sounding audio suited to a large variety of music genres.

The FreeBuds 4i detect ambient noise through their microphone array and generate reverse sound waves to reduce noise under various scenarios such as malls, metro, offices and more. They also have an Awareness Mode that lets you keep an ear out on what’s happening around you, and a third mode that allows you switch off both ANC and Awareness mode and use the earbuds as they are.

The earbuds sport a 3D bionic design that fit snugly into your ears and provide ample sealing for passive noise isolation. Both earbuds have capacitive sensors on the back for touch controls. You can double tap to control playback and attend calls while a long press lets you switch between ANC, Awareness mode, or turn both modes off.

One of the highlight features of the FreeBuds 4i is its massive 10 hour battery that matches the recent Huawei FreeLace Pro. Both earbuds on the FreeBuds 4i have 55 mAh battery built-in that give 10 hours of music playback on a single charge without ANC and 7.5 hours with. The case has a 215 mAh battery capacity, which Huawei claims adds another 22 hours of battery. We’ll be sure to test these claims in our full review.