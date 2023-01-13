How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: business laptops

Audio player loading…

Our reviews guarantee

This is our promise to you:

We do not take payment for product reviews. Ever.

We select products for review based on what we believe our readers would want to know.

We'll tell you what we think, not what advertisers want you to hear.

We say it as we see it. Our expert reviewers love technology and want you to love it too. If it's garbage, we'll warn you.

If a product doesn't meet our high standards, we'll tell you why not.

We'll test products in real life, with a minimum acceptable number of days of testing required before we write our reviews to ensure every product has been thoroughly dissected.

If you think we're not living up to our promise, please email the editor in chief and we'll endeavor to put it right.

If you want to know more about our testing philosophy, check out our overall “ how we test ” page on TechRadar.

How we test: business laptops

TechRadar Pro is dedicated to providing accurate and unbiased reviews of business laptops for our readers. Our team of experienced reviewers uses a thorough and objective approach when testing to ensure that our reviews are comprehensive and accurate.

When evaluating laptops, we consider key features such as display quality, connectivity, productivity and battery life. We source and test a range of laptops from various manufacturers and retailers, using various methods to assess their performance. This includes setting up the laptops and using them for everyday tasks, as well as using specialized equipment to evaluate performance, battery, and functionality for professional and business-specific tasks.

Once we have completed our testing, we compile our notes and observations into comprehensive reviews. This review includes a detailed breakdown of the laptop’s key features, our overall assessment of its performance, and a list of pros and cons to help readers easily understand the strengths and weaknesses of the laptop.

Our goal is to give our readers the information they need to decide which business laptop is right for them. We strive to be thorough, objective, and fair in our reviews, and we hope our efforts help our readers find the perfect laptop for their needs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Weight (in %) Productivity 40% Display Quality 30% Battery 20% Price 10%

Why should you trust us?

At TechRadar Pro, we are committed to providing our readers with accurate and unbiased reviews of the products we test. Our team of reviewers has extensive experience in evaluating a wide range of products, and we take pride in our thorough and objective approach to testing.

When it comes to business laptops, we understand that these products can be a significant investment for many people. That's why we go to great lengths to ensure that our reviews are as comprehensive and accurate as possible. We source and test various laptops from manufacturers and retailers and use several methods to evaluate their key features and performance.

We strive to provide our readers with the information they need to make informed decisions about these important purchases. We hope that our readers find the perfect business laptop for their needs.

What we look for

For each laptop we test, our first and foremost test is utilizing it as our daily driver for several days. In this time, we get to experience how the laptop works in the real world, and not just in benchmark tests. We will use the laptop for writing, spreadsheets, emails, web browsing, basic photo editing, and more. We will also use this laptop in a variety of scenarios to see how it works on the go and in a variety of environments. Some of these include our office space, hooked up to multi-monitor setups, co-working spaces, coffee shops, transportation, and home offices. After we get the chance to use the laptop for a few days, we will then run our benchmark tests to see if our experience matches the assumed experience according to the benchmark results. When running these benchmark tests, we ensure the following for consistent and fair results:

Laptop connected to provided power supply

Latest Windows update applied

Laptop set to stay awake

Screen brightness set to 100%

Run all benchmarks without "running apps" showing in task manager

With that baseline established, we know that we are testing each laptop accurately.

Productivity

Overall productivity and performance is the single most important factor of a business laptop. Because of this, we take productivity and performance in these laptops very seriously. In addition to our real-world tests, we run several benchmark tests to make sure that each business laptop we test can perform the way it should. Some testing standards that we use to compare with other laptops include GeekBench, HandBrake, Browserbench Speedometer, Browserbench Jetstream2, Browserbench MotionMark, and CPU-Z. We usually run several of these tests and compare them against other laptops we have tested.

Display quality

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a business laptop is the quality of the display. This includes resolution, color accuracy, contrast ratio, and overall image clarity. We test each laptop’s display to ensure that it meets our high standards for professional use.

Battery

Another important element in choosing a business laptop is the battery. Though it is not the most exciting feature, having a quality battery in your laptop for business can be a game changer, depending on how you use it. If you are on the go a lot, a strong, long-lasting battery would make that much easier. However, if you are mostly moving from desk setup to desk setup, plugging in every time, battery life is not as highly valued. We test business laptop batteries utilizing a few different methods. First and foremost, we will test this with real-life scenarios. We will use the laptop as our daily driver for several days to see how long the battery drains and if we need to run to a charger frequently. Complementing our daily driver test, we will use BatteryBar to test the health and longevity of the battery.