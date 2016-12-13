How 2016's best camera phones compare to a DSLR

There's a lot of choice out there when to comes to phones that shoot great photos, and we've taken an in-depth look at some of the greatest in our best camera phone test.

But how well do each of 2016's best phones compare to a top level DSLR camera?

We took the iPhone 7 , Samsung Galaxy S7, Google Pixel, HTC 10, Sony Xperia XZ and the LG G5 into the wild to take some photos alongside the Nikon D800E.

All cameras were set to auto mode and you can see which one was best in the video below.

You'll also find all the camera samples on the following pages so you can check out each shot for yourself.