Here’s the cheapest wireless color inkjet printer right now

HP has introduced the concept of printing-as-a-service to the b2c market with its Instant Ink plan. Managed Print Services (MPS) are commonplace in the b2b sphere, but printing as a subscription is a relatively novel concept for consumers.

This service is available across HP’s portfolio, even in its entry level printer segment.. Take the HP Deskjet 2752 , one of the very few remaining low-cost all-in-one printers in stock at the time of writing.

It's a wireless color inkjet MFP that can print from a smartphone (via HP’s nifty app) and even includes a scanner . It can print at up to 5.5 color pages per minute, or up to 7.5 mono pages per minute, at a resolution of 1200dpi using two cartridges.

Given its basic paper handling capabilities (60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray), it is more suited to very light printing jobs.

There’s Bluetooth connectivity and an LCD display, but no auto document feeder (for the scanner), auto 2-sided printing (aka Duplex printing), Ethernet port or card reader.

With Instant Ink, you will get a two month free trial, which is up to 300 pages a month (or 600 for 600 days). You can then downgrade to the occasional printing plan, which gives you 50 pages a month. The service also allows you to roll over up to 100 unused pages, with each additional 10 pages costing $1.

Note, the 2752 is a dynamic security enabled printer which means it checks the cartridges for HP original electronic circuitry.

