Here’s how to use Android P features on Android O phones

Google rolled out the Android P Developer Preview earlier in March for all the Pixel handsets released to date.

While that's great news for owners of the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, it still means the majority of Android owners won't be able to access the Android P preview - but help is at hand for those who want a taste of what the next generation of Google software will have to offer.

A senior member at XDA has released Android P-ify, a new Xposed Module that brings Android P features to Android Oreo. It can be installed by downloading the APK and installing it like any other Xposed Module.

The only issue with the module is that it runs on Android Oreo 8.1, as of now. Which means the module won't work on Android 8.0, which the developer says will be fixed soon.

It might also not work on heavily tweaked ROMs present on phones from Samsung or LG.

Android P-ify features

The Android P-ify Xposed Module brings a new quick settings design, but it is dissimilar to the one on Android P Developers Preview.

The clock moves to the left side of the status bar. There is the new rounded search bar and coloured icons in the settings menu. And it gets new app transitions along with a toggle to turn off these features.