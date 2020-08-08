Here is the cheapest AMD Ryzen laptop that’s actually worth buying

Asus VivoBook 15 laptop - $319.00 from Walmart

(roughly £250)

The Asus VivoBook 15 (F512DA-WH31) is one of the very few Ryzen-based laptops available at around the $300 mark, meaning it is very affordable indeed.

Other than Windows 10 S Mode (which can be upgrade to traditional Windows 10 Home), there's not a lot wrong with this highly impressive laptop, which makes it an enticing purchase.

AMD's dual-core Ryzen 3 3200U CPU powers this notebook, with a base clock speed of 2.6GHz, 4MB of cache and the Vega 3 GPU. It's paired with 4GB of memory (which is upgradable) and a 128GB SSD, which is also easily swapped out. Note, the machine is also dual-channel capable for extra bandwidth-related performance gains.

The laptop's new frameless four-sided NanoEdge display boasts an ultra-slim 5.7mm bezel, delivering a near-90% screen-to-body ratio for immersive visuals. The ErgoLift hinge design, meanwhile, tilts the keyboard for more comfortable typing.

Even more surprising at this price point, the keyboard is backlit and the laptop comes with a fingerprint scanner for added security.

The 15.6-inch IPS display is a full HD model (another nice little addition), while the laptop's 8-hour battery life and excellent connectivity (802.11ac, four USB ports, HDMI, audio connector and card reader) will make it a firm favorite among cash-strapped SMBs.

Note, you can also secure the laptop with a comprehensive protection plan that lasts an extra two years and costs only $59.

